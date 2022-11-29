All regions of the world saw water extremes last year, both floods and droughts, and billions of people had insufficient freshwater, the United Nations has said.

Large areas of the planet recorded drier than normal conditions in 2021, the UN's World Meteorological Organization said in its first annual State of Global Water Resources report on Tuesday.

"The impacts of climate change are often felt through water – more intense and frequent droughts, more extreme flooding, more erratic seasonal rainfall and accelerated melting of glaciers – with cascading effects on economies, ecosystems and all aspects of our daily lives," said WMO head Petteri Taalas.

"And yet there is insufficient understanding of changes in the distribution, quantity and quality of freshwater resources."

The report assesses the effects of changes in the climate, environment and society on the Earth’s freshwater resources – limited supplies that are under growing demand – so they can be managed better.

Water extremes

Some 3.6 billion people face inadequate access to fresh water at least one month per year, the report said. That is forecast to rise to more than five billion by 2050.

Between 2001 and 2018, 74 percent of all natural disasters were water-related, according to UN studies. And Tuesday's report showed that in 2021, all regions saw devastating water extremes.