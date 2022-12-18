Argentina have won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in a heated match against France that went to a penalty shootout after it finished 3-3 in extra time.

Sunday's match ended 2-2 after 90 minutes, but Argentina defeated France 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out at the Lusail Stadium to win the World Cup for the third time.

As the tournament's 22nd edition hosted by Qatar drew to a close, a tweet from FIFA read: "The greatest #FIFAWorldCup ever."

It was an incredible night of drama and fluctuating fortunes, delivering one of the all-time great finals to cap a wonderful tournament.

Argentina had looked to be cruising to a one-sided victory after captain Lionel Messi's penalty, and a brilliant goal by Angel Di Maria in the first half put them in total control.

But France's Kylian Mbappe converted an 80th-minute penalty and volleyed in an equaliser a minute later to take the game to extra time.

Messi poked in a goal to put Argentina 3-2 ahead in the 108th minute before Kylian Mbappe completed his hat-trick two minutes before the end of extra time.

That took the game to a shootout.