Tennis: Belarusian Sabalenka advances to Adelaide women's final
She will meet either teenage qualifier Linda Noskova or top-seeded Ons Jabeur in Sunday's final.
Sabalenka (R) hasn't dropped a set this tournament. / AP
January 7, 2023

Aryna Sabalenka has advanced to the Adelaide International women's singles final with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Irina-Camelia Begu.

The world's fifth-ranked player had five double-faults but finished the match with her sixth ace on Saturday.

“I'm happy with the level I played,” Sabalenka said. She hasn't dropped a set this tournament.

“She’s playing a little bit different style, so I’m super happy that I was able to win this match,” she added, referring to her rival Begu.

Sabalenka won more than 80 percent of her points on her first serve and controlled the match from the baseline.

She will meet either teenage qualifier Linda Noskova or top-seeded Ons Jabeur in the final on Sunday. They play their match later on Saturday.

Men's tournament

Novak Djokovic was scheduled to play Daniil Medvedev in a night men's semifinal.

The winner of that match will face Sebastian Korda, who advanced to the final after Yoshihito Nishioka retired hurt midway through their semifinal.

Korda broke Nishioka’s serve in the opening game of the second set and the Japanese left-hander called a medical timeout for treatment on an apparent leg injury. 

Nishioka returned to play a few more points before retiring mid-game, with Korda leading 7-6 (5), 1-0.

SOURCE:AP
