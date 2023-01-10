The Golden Globes will be the scene of a high-stakes race between Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans", a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age story, musical biopic "Elvis", and the long awaited sequels to "Avatar" and "Top Gun".

After going dark for a year, the Globes gala returns to the air on Tuesday on a one-year audition to try to win back their awards-season perch and relevancy to a Hollywood that shunned the awards after an ethics and diversity scandal.

The awards, traditionally a raucous celebrity-packed event that kicks off the annual movie awards season, has not had its usual glitz for two years, due to the pandemic and revelations about their organizers' lack of diversity and alleged ethical lapses.

NBC, which scrapped its broadcast of the show last year after it emerged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had no Black members, has brought back the 80th Golden Globe Awards on a one-off basis after the organisation scrambled to reform.

Spielberg, whose semi-autobiographical film is a favourite to win best drama, is among the A-listers expected to attend, while Eddie Murphy will receive a career achievement award and comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosts the proceedings.

Pundits still predict a quieter-than-usual showing on the Globes' red carpet, and most of the usual swanky after-parties are not taking place this year.

Deadline awards columnist Pete Hammond said the event is likely to be more "muted" overall, with major Hollywood studios "not spending big bucks" to fete their nominees as they have in previous years.

Those who walk the red carpet face the prospect of fielding questions from journalists about the Globes themselves, rather than the usual "What are you wearing?" conversations, he added.

READ MORE:No live-stream, no red carpet for Golden Globes this year