Exxon Mobil's scientists were remarkably accurate in their predictions about global heating, even as the company made public statements that contradicted its own scientists' conclusions, a new study said.

The study in the journal Science on Thursday looked at research that Exxon funded that didn't just confirm what climate scientists were saying, but used more than a dozen different computer models that forecast the coming heating with precision equal to or better than government and academic scientists.

This was during the same time that the oil giant publicly doubted that heating was real and dismissed climate models' accuracy.

Scientists, governments, activists and news sites, including Inside Climate News and the Los Angeles Times, several years ago reported that "Exxon knew" about the science of climate crisis since about 1977, all while publicly casting doubt.

What the new study does is detail how accurate Exxon-funded research was.

From 63 percent to 83 percent of those projections fit strict standards for accuracy and generally predicted correctly that the globe would warm about 0.2 degrees Celsius a decade.

READ MORE:ExxonMobil 'made more money than God' — Biden

Climate misinformation

Study lead author Geoffrey Supran, who started the work at Harvard and now is an environmental science professor at the University of Miami, said this is different than what was previously found in documents about the oil company.

"We've dug into not just to the language, the rhetoric in these documents, but also the data. And I'd say in that sense, our analysis really seals the deal on 'Exxon knew'," Supran said.

It "gives us airtight evidence that Exxon Mobil accurately predicted global warming years before, then turned around and attacked the science underlying it."