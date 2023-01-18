Temperatures lingering above seasonal norms could cause a decline in bee populations, as it creates an environment for viruses and bacteria and leads bees to early egg laying, according to an expert.

"If air temperatures follow their current course, it would create an environment for viruses and bacteria that will harm bees, and we may experience rapid losses," Dr. Meral Kekecoglu, head of the Beekeeping Research, Development and Application Center at Duzce University in Türkiye, told the Anadolu Agency.

"We are currently experiencing air temperatures reaching 15-16 degrees Celsius. It is scientifically proven that when temperatures reach this level, bees attempt to leave the hive and collect pollen."

She warned of "incredible bee losses" if temperature rises in winter conditions.

Kekecoglu said they observed that bees bring pollen pellets which broods are fed with, adding, "the bees begin to lay eggs with the illusion of 'spring's arrival."

"This is what we biologically do not want at all," she said.

Climate crisis