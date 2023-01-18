POLITICS
Türkiye expert warns of bee decline due to 'spring illusion'
Rising temperature in winters can lead bees to lay eggs "with the illusion of spring's arrival," says Dr Meral Kekecoglu of Duzce University, warning of "incredible" disappearance of pollinators.
"It is scientifically proven that when temperatures reach this level, bees attempt to leave the hive and collect pollen," says Kekecoglu. / AP Archive
January 18, 2023

Temperatures lingering above seasonal norms could cause a decline in bee populations, as it creates an environment for viruses and bacteria and leads bees to early egg laying, according to an expert.

"If air temperatures follow their current course, it would create an environment for viruses and bacteria that will harm bees, and we may experience rapid losses," Dr. Meral Kekecoglu, head of the Beekeeping Research, Development and Application Center at Duzce University in Türkiye, told the Anadolu Agency.

"We are currently experiencing air temperatures reaching 15-16 degrees Celsius. It is scientifically proven that when temperatures reach this level, bees attempt to leave the hive and collect pollen."

She warned of "incredible bee losses" if temperature rises in winter conditions. 

Kekecoglu said they observed that bees bring pollen pellets which broods are fed with, adding, "the bees begin to lay eggs with the illusion of 'spring's arrival."

"This is what we biologically do not want at all," she said.

Climate crisis

Recommended

Touching on the makeshift precautions taken by beekeepers, Kekecoglu said: "According to what we hear, some beekeepers put the colonies in cold storage."

"It is not possible for those who are doing large-scale beekeeping to find very large warehouses," she said.

Noting that both scientists and beekeepers have great concerns about the climate crisis, she said, "these climatic and undesirable temperatures can also expose bees to various diseases. Bacteria and viruses can survive in certain temperature conditions."

Highlighting the fact that global heating is a worldwide issue, she said it is difficult to find solutions to the problems stemming from it.

Kekecoglu said the proposed solutions put forward all over the world to the climate crisis and global heating are not short-term and that all people should be sensitive about the issue.

SOURCE:AA
