Injured defending champion Rafael Nadal has crashed out of the Australian Open in round two to 65th-ranked American Mackenzie McDonald in a major upset, his worst Grand Slam result in seven years.

The Spanish 36-year-old, who was struggling with a hip injury, slumped on Wednesday 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 at Rod Laver Arena.

Defeat opens the door for arch-rival Novak Djokovic to draw equal with Nadal's record 22 Slam wins. The Serb is back in Melbourne after missing last year's tournament when he was deported.

Top seed Nadal never settled, slumping a set behind before taking a medical timeout when a breakdown in the second set after hurting himself stretching for a forehand and grimacing in pain.

He battled on but was in clear discomfort with his movement hampered.

His wife Mery was seen in the crowd in tears.

"It has been a couple of days like this, but nothing like today in that movement," said Nadal. "I don't know what's going on, if it's muscle, if it's joint.

"I was not able to hit the backhand at all. I was not able to run for the ball. But I just wanted to finish the match. That's it."

"I didn't want to retire, as defending champion here. No, I didn't want to leave the court with a retirement."

