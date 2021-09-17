Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja has expressed his dismay at New Zealand's decision to abandon a limited-overs series over security concerns just as the first one-day international was due to start in Rawalpindi.

"Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it's not shared!!" tweeted Raja, who was appointed on Monday as the new PCB chairman.

Raja, a former Pakistan captain, indicated the matter would be taken to the International Cricket Council.

"Which world is NZ living in?? NZ will hear us at ICC."

Pakistan says made foolproof security arrangements

Pakistan and New Zealand, the world's top-ranked ODI team, were due to play three one-day internationals in Rawalpindi, followed by five Twenty20 matches in Lahore.

The tourists' decision to abandon the series came after "an escalation in the New Zealand government threat levels for Pakistan".

Arrangements were being made for the team to leave the country, New Zealand Cricket said.

The security concern has the Pakistan hosts mystified.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said together with the Pakistan government they "made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured the New Zealand Cricket of the same."

Massive setback

The Kiwis previously cut short a tour to Pakistan in 2002 after a bomb blast outside their team hotel in Karachi killed several French naval staff and Pakistanis.

New Zealand returned to Pakistan the following year but had not been back to play there since.

Friday's move was a massive setback to Pakistan, which has been trying to revive tours by foreign sides after home internationals were suspended in the aftermath of a 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lankan side.