POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Juventus investigates fans who racially abused AC Milan's Mike Maignan
Some Juventus fans hurled a slew of racist insults against AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan as he was warming up ahead of the match at Juve's Allianz Stadium.
Juventus investigates fans who racially abused AC Milan's Mike Maignan
AC Milan's French goalkeeper Mike Maignan warms up prior to the Italian Serie A football match between AC Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro stadium in Milan on August 29, 2021. / AFP
September 21, 2021

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan blasted those who racially abused him before his team's 1-1 draw at Juventus at the weekend and the football authorities' attempts at tackling the problem, saying that he was "black and proud.”

Juventus confirmed that they had launched an investigation into the abuse, caught on a video which spread quickly on social media.

It showed an off-camera fan launching a stream of racist insults at the France international while he warmed up ahead of Sunday's match at Juve's Allianz Stadium.

In posts on Twitter and Instagram, the 26-year-old Maignan said that "as long as these events are treated as 'isolated incidents' and no comprehensive action is taken, history is bound to repeat itself over and over and over again.”

"Do the people who make decisions know what it feels like to hear insults and chants reducing us to animals? Do they know what it does to our families, to our loved ones who see it and who do not understand why it's still happening in 2021?" he continued.

Recommended

"I am not a 'victim' of racism. I'm Mike, upright, black and proud."

A Juve spokesperson said the club were working to identify the person who insulted Maignan and the one who recorded it.

Italian media report that the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) is also considering opening its own investigation into the incident.

This is the second incident of racism in a Serie A stadium since football grounds were reopened to the public at 50 percent capacity at the start of this season.

On Friday the FIGC opened an investigation into alleged racist chants by Lazio fans towards Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko earlier this month.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report