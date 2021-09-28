Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Pfizer submits data for vaccine use in younger kids

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have submitted initial trial data for their vaccine in 5 to11-year-olds and said they would make a formal request with US regulators for emergency use in the coming weeks.

The US Food and Drug Administration said earlier this month it would look to complete its data review for this age group as quickly as possible, likely in a matter of weeks rather than months. That could mean an authorisation of the shot for children by the end of October, sources have told Reuters.

A decision on the vaccine's use in younger children is eagerly awaited by millions of Americans as infections have soared in children to hit their highest point in early September, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The vaccine, which is already authorised for 12 to 15-year-olds and fully approved for ages 16 and up, induced a strong immune response in the target age group in a 2,268-participant clinical trial, the companies said on Sept 20.

The companies said they plan to submit the data to the European Medicines Agency and other regulatory authorities.

Turkey administers over 108.7M vaccine jabs to date

Turkey has administered over 108.7 million jabs since the country launched an immunisation drive in January, according to official figures released.

More than 53.6 million people have received their first doses, while over 44 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

The data showed that some 86% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 10.2 million people.

Meanwhile, the ministry also recorded 28,892 new cases and 239 related fatalities over the past day.

As many as 356,661 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Earlier in the day, Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the number of cases among those up to 17 years of age has doubled over the last three weeks with the re-opening of schools.

Pfizer asks Brazil to authorise booster shot

Pfizer has asked Brazil's health regulator Anvisa to approve the application of a third dose of its Comirnaty vaccine and change the package insert to include the booster option, the agency said on Tuesday.

The booster request would apply to all age groups that the vaccine is currently used for, from 12 years and up.

The study Pfizer presented on the safety of the booster dose to back up its request included the participation of Brazilian volunteers, along with volunteers from the United States and South Africa, the regulator said.

Anvisa has 30 days to study Pfizer's request.

Italy gives green light to six non-EU tourist destinations

Italy's health ministry has given the go-ahead for travel to six non-European tourist spots without the need for quarantine as precaution either on arrival or return.

Italians will be allowed to travel to the Maldives, Seychelles, Mauritius, Egypt (but only Sharm El Sheikh and Marsa Alam), Dominican Republic and Aruba on what the ministry called controlled tourist itineraries.

These popular destinations for Italians seeking winter sunshine mark an exception from other places outside the European Union, which require quarantine on return to Italy.

Everyone leaving for the selected countries must have a 'Green Pass' showing immunity, either due to vaccination or previous infection, and must also present a negative swab at least 48 hours before departure, according to the order signed by Health Minister Roberto Speranza.

Once back in Italy, people will not be required to undergo quarantine if they have presented another negative test, conducted not more than 48 hours before boarding their plane.

These so-called Covid-free tourist corridors have been set up on an experimental basis, the health ministry said.

Costa Rica mandates vaccination for all state workers

Authorities in Costa Rica said all state workers will need to be vaccinated, making it one of the first countries in Latin America to impose a vaccination mandate.

Private companies across the country will also be able to mandate vaccination for their own employees, the health ministry said in a statement. No deadline was given for when employees must comply.

Some 300,000 people work in the public sector of the Central American nation of about 5 million, whose economy depends heavily on tourism.

Approximately 40% of the population has been fully vaccinated but big gaps remain, as almost 30% of Costa Ricans have not received even a single shot.

Algeria to start Sinovac production this week

Algeria will start production of Sinovac vaccine in partnership with China on Wednesday with the aim of meeting domestic demand and exporting the surplus, the prime minister's office said.

The government has said production capacity will stand at 1 million, 2 million and 3 million doses in October, November and December respectively, before reaching 5 million doses per month from January.

The North African country has been importing vaccines, mainly Sinovac, since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020.

The government aims to vaccinate 70% of Algeria's 45 million people.

The vaccine will be produced in the eastern city of Constantine in partnership with state pharmaceutical products company Saidal.

Algeria also plans to begin production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine by the end of this year.

More New York healthcare workers get vaccinated

Thousands of health care workers in New York faced with getting vaccine or losing their jobs on Monday have received at least one dose.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul released figures showing vaccination rates rising among the state’s 450,000 hospital workers and for other health care workers. By Monday evening, 92% of nursing home staff received at least one vaccine dose. Preliminary data showed 92% of hospital staff receiving at least one dose of vaccine.

The executive order allows out-of-state doctors, nurses and other medical professionals to practice in New York, makes it easier for retirees to return to the workforce and allows doctor consults in nursing homes via telemedicine.

The order broadens the roles of emergency medical technicians, allowing basic EMTs to vaccinate and test.

Side effects after booster dose similar to shot two: US study

Most side effects after a third dose are mild or moderate, and occur at about as often as after shot two, a US study showed in a finding that was expected but nonetheless reassuring.

The report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) came from more than 22,000 people who signed up to a vaccine safety smartphone app and who received a booster shot between August 12 and September 19.

During this time, third doses were authorized for people who are immunocompromised, but not the wider population.

"The frequency and type of side effects were similar to those seen after the second vaccine doses, and were mostly mild or moderate and short lived," CDC director Rochelle Walensky said at a press briefing.

Frequently reported side effects included injection site pain (71 percent of study participants), fatigue (56 percent), and headache (43 percent).

Some 28 percent reported being unable to perform normal daily activities, usually the next day.

A subset of almost 21,700 who receive d the same mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer) for all three of their doses was further analysed.

Among those who received Moderna, localised reactions, such as arm pain, were reported to be slightly more common after the third dose compared to the second.

LeBron James: ‘Not my job’ to advocate for vaccine

LeBron James drew a line in the sand over being an advocate to other players getting the vaccine, saying he doesn't think it's his place to "get involved" in decisions about "people's bodies."

James made the comments during Los Angeles Lakers media day, touching on the vaccine as well as the addition of former league MVP Russell Westbrook.

But it was vaccinations against the virus that took center stage, as James confirmed he has been fully vaccinated despite being "very skeptical about it all" before doing his research.

"I don't talk about other people and what they should do," James said.

"We're talking about individual bodies. We're not talking about something political or racism or police brutality," James went on. "I don't think I personally should get involved in what other people do for their bodies and livelihoods.

"I know what I did for me and my family. But as far as speaking for everybody and their individualities and things they want to do, that's not my job."

Bangladesh gets vaccine boost from US

Bangladesh’s sluggish vaccination drive received a welcome boost on Tuesday with the arrival of 2.5 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses.

The shipment came from the US under the global vaccine-sharing COVAX initiative, the Health Ministry said, raising Washington’s total donation to Dhaka to 3.6 million.

According to the ministry, Bangladesh has received around 50 million doses of different vaccines, both as gifts and commercial supply, and has administered more than 41 million so far.

Vaccination coverage remains quite low in the country, with around 16 million people, just about 10 percent of the population, fully vaccinated, according to latest figures.

Sanofi drops plans for mRNA vaccine

French drugmaker Sanofi said it was shelving plans for a vaccine based on messenger RNA despite positive results from early stage testing.

The Paris-based company said it will continue to develop another vaccine candidate that is already undergoing late stage human trials. That vaccine, developed jointly with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline, is based on the characteristic spike protein of the virus.

Messenger RNA vaccines use a different technology that uses genetic information from the virus to trigger an immune response. This technology is already being used in the vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna.

“From a public health perspective, mRNA Covid vaccines are widely available today, and starting a placebo-controlled study in countries where vaccines are available would be extremely challenging, so it does not make sense for us to further advance our mRNA Covid vaccine into Phase 3,” Sanofi said in response to questions from The Associated Press.

Sanofi recently expanded trials of its recombinant protein vaccine to test its effectiveness as a booster dose to extend immunity for people inoculated with a variety of other vaccines.

WHO chief expects collaboration on virus origins probe

The head of the World Health Organization said that he expected all countries, including China, to collaborate in the second phase of a probe into the origins of the coronavirus after an initial mission to China.

Speaking at a Geneva-based event on trade and the virus, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he hoped that the next phase of studies would begin as soon as possible.

He also repeated his support for an international treaty on pandemic preparedness and response. "The world needs a framework," he said.

Some NBA players still unvaccinated ahead of new season

The 2021-2022 NBA season, the 75th season of the association, will get underway in three weeks, but some players still remain unvaccinated, causing controversy.