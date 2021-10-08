Friday, October 8, 2021

Moderna commits more doses to poor

The US-based mRNA vaccine maker Moderna has said it aims to deliver one billion doses to low-income countries in 2022, in addition to the doses it has already committed to the global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX.

These vaccines will be part of the 2-3 billion doses the company had forecast to produce next year.

Turkey administers over 112M shots

Turkey has administered over 112.05 million doses of coronavirus vaccines since the country launched an immunisation drive in January, according to official figures.

More than 54.43 million people have been given a first dose of a vaccine, while around 46.04 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Separately, the ministry also recorded 30,201 new cases, 188 Covid related deaths and 28,167 recoveries over the last 24 hours.

Canada's current surge to decline

Canada's latest wave could decline in the coming weeks with increasing numbers of Canadians now vaccinated against the virus, a top medical official said, citing longer-term forecasts.

As of October 4, almost 81 percent of Canadians above age 12 were fully vaccinated.

Italy reports over 3,000 new cases

Italy has reported 30 deaths against 41 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 3,023 from 2,938.

Italy has registered 131,228 deaths since the outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world.

The country has reported 4.7 million cases to date.

Singapore on alert

Singapore's Health Ministry has reported 3,590 new cases, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, while it recorded six new deaths.

A recent spike in infections after the relaxation of some restrictions has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening.

It also tightened curbs from last week that limited social gatherings to two people and made work from home a default.

UK records over 36,000 new cases

Britain has recorded 127 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, a slight increase on a day earlier when 122 people died, government data showed.

The figures also showed 36,060 new cases.

Portugal hails jab 'success'

Portugal has reached its goal of vaccinating 85 percent of its population and will administer a third booster dose to people 65 years of age and over, health authorities said.

"The vaccination is an unequivocal success... we have achieved full vaccination coverage of around 85 percent as Portuguese citizens have embraced the process," said Graca Freitas of the Directorate General of Health (DGS).

"From next week we will start to vaccinate people aged 65 and over with a third dose."

Russia reports record daily death toll

Russia has reported 936 coronavirus-related deaths, the largest single-day death toll it has recorded since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force also said it had recorded 27,246 new cases in the last 24 hours, a slight decrease from 27,550 cases a day earlier.

Japan seals deal to get 120M more Pfizer doses

Japan has signed a deal with the US vaccine manufacturer Pfizer to procure additional 120 million vaccine doses, with the delivery to start in January, said the health minister.

“We will work toward the smooth provision of vaccines,” Shigeyuki Goto, the new health, labor and welfare minister, told a news conference in the capital Tokyo.

The contract was signed on Thursday, Kyodo News reported.

EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections

Russia has repeatedly delayed inspections by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) necessary for the certification of its Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in the European Union, the EU's ambassador to Moscow was quoted as saying on Friday.

The Sputnik V vaccine, widely used in Russia and approved for use in more than 70 countries, is undergoing a review by the World Health Organization and the EMA.

Russia has accused the West of refusing to certify its flagship vaccine for political reasons. Without EMA approval, it is harder for Russians to travel throughout the EU.

"This is a technical rather than a political process," EU ambassador Markus Ederer told Russia's RBC media outlet in an interview.