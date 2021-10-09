Saturday, October 9, 2021

Worshippers queue up for vaccines outside Nigerian mosque

Religious leaders in Nigeria encouraged people to get the vaccination as Africa’s top public health official issued a strong reminder about the danger of the continent not having enough doses of vaccines.

At Kuje Mosque in Abuja, the deputy Imam received a Moderna vaccine after Friday prayers in an effort to promote getting the jab.

Alhaji Lubisalah welcomed the efforts made by the government to combat the virus.

Dozens of worshippers followed example and took the vaccine outside the mosque.

Russia's daily death toll hits record high

Russia has reported 968 virus-related deaths, its highest single-day death toll since the start of the pandemic.

There were 29,362 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the government virus task force said.

Italy reports 46 deaths

Italy's health ministry has reported 46 virus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 30 during the prior period, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 2,748 from 3,023.

Italy has registered 131,274 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.7 million cases to date.

Tokyo daily virus cases fall to one-year low

Tokyo's government has said that new daily infections in the Japanese capital declined to 82, the lowest since October 19 last year.

Cases have been on the decline since peaking at more than 5,000 a day in August in a wave driven by the highly infectious Delta variant. Tokyo and much of Japan last week exited a state of emergency that had lasted for almost six months.

UK records 133 deaths

Britain has recorded 133 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, a slight increase on a day earlier when 127 people died, government data showed.

The figures also showed 34,950 new cases, lower than a day earlier when 36,060 were recorded.

Singapore allows quarantine-free travel to major countries

Singapore is opening its borders to more countries for quarantine-free travel as the city-state seeks to rebuild its status as an international aviation hub, and prepares to reach a "new normal" to live with Covid-19.

From October 19 fully vaccinated people from eight countries, including Britain, France, Spain and the United States, will be able to enter the island without quarantining if they pass their tests, the government said.

The announcement marks a major step in Singapore's strategy to resume international links.