Archaeologists have unearthed stone tools and bones dating back a staggering 14,000 years during excavations in a cave in Turkey's Aegean Izmir province.

A team of Turkish and German scientists announced on Tuesday that the cave was used as a cult center dedicated to the mother goddess Cybele from as far back as the 6th century BC and until the Roman era.

Layers from the Epipaleolithic Period, also known as Mesolithic, were discovered in the region during surface exploration carried out in tandem with Pergamon (Bergama) excavations by the German Archaeological Institute.

The stone tools and bones found in the layers were determined to be 14,000 years old after laboratory tests using the radiocarbon dating method.

