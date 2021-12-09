Red Bull driver Max Verstappen feels he is being singled out by Formula One stewards and said he will not change the way he drives ahead of a winner-takes-all title showdown with Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

"Clearly things don’t apply for everyone," the 24-year-old told reporters on Thursday.

"Things I did in terms of defending, two other guys also did and they didn’t even get a mention or a penalty.

"Clearly it’s only me who gets it," said the Dutchman, referring to battles between Ferrari teammates Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and George Russell of Williams, whose off-track excursions went unpunished.

Verstappen was handed two-time penalties at the last race in Saudi Arabia for leaving the track while defending the lead against Hamilton and for a later collision with the Briton.

Verstappen and Hamilton head into Sunday's race at the Yas Marina track level on points, only the second time in the sport's history that has happened, but with the Red Bull driver leading 9-8 on race wins.

