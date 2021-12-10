Friday, December 10, 2021

UK virus cases highest since January

The UK has seen the highest number of Covid-19 infections since January while the government seeks to slow the spread of the new variant.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove said that the country faces a "deeply concerning situation" as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly, with case numbers doubling every two to three days in England.

The UK said it had a total of 58,194 cases on Friday.

"We know that we have the highest number of Covid-19 infections across the UK recorded today since January 9," when there were 59,937 cases, Gove told journalists after meeting leaders of UK regions.

He added that 30 percent of reported cases in London are now the Omicron variant, while the virus was only identified in the UK two weeks ago.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that if the trend continues, it expects Omicron to become the dominant variant in the UK by mid-December, with over one million infections by the end of this month.

So far there have been 1,265 confirmed Omicron cases.

Turkey reports over 18,500 new cases

Turkey has reported 18,561 new coronavirus infections and 176 related deaths in the past 24 hours, according to official data.

The country has administered more than 121.53 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched an immunisation drive in January.

Over 56.49 million people have received a first vaccine dose, while more than 50.87 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 12.58 million people.

South Korea reports its worst virus surge since pandemic

New coronavirus infections in South Korea have exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day, as the worst surge since the start of the pandemic overwhelmed hospitals and depleted health care workforce.

Critics have blamed the spread on complacency by the government, which dramatically lowered social distancing rules at the start of November.

Officials issued administrative orders requiring hospitals around the country to designate 2,000 more beds combined for Covid-19 treatment.

The increased capacity will be used to ease the crush on hospitals in Seoul and the nearby metropolitan region, where around 90 percent of intensive care units are already occupied. Officials said more than 1,200 virus patients in the greater capital area who required hospitalization were being forced to wait at home as of Friday morning because of bed shortages.

Officials have revamped their medical response policy so that most mild cases can be treated at home. While around 20,500 are receiving home care, some doctors’ groups say the new approach puts lives at risk.

South Korea has reported a daily average of more than 5,800 infections while adding more than 41,000 cases in the past seven days alone, pushing the national caseload to 503,000.

The country’s death toll stood at 4,130 after 53 virus patients died in the past 24 hours.

Dutch give green light for Pfizer shots for children over 5

The Dutch government has cleared the way for children aged 5-11 to get vaccinated against Covid-19, extending its inoculation program to an age group that had the highest rate of infections in a recent surge.

The program is set to begin in mid-January, the health ministry said.

The children will get shots of the Pfizer vaccine with a lower dose than adults and it is up to their parents whether they are vaccinated.

The government stressed that most children infected with the coronavirus develop only mild symptoms, but a small number can become seriously ill.

The European Medicines Agency gave the green light last month for a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine to be used for children aged 5-11.

Dutch Covid-19 infections soared to record levels last month, straining the health care system and forcing the government to impose a partial lockdown that means bars, restaurants, cinemas, theaters and shops selling non-essential goods have to close at 5 p.m.

Swiss eye far-reaching restrictions

The Swiss government has presented proposals for broad new restrictions as Covid cases surge, including barring unvaccinated people from restaurants and cultural activities as well as home working requirements.

The government put forward two proposals for new measures aimed at reining in ballooning rates of transmission, and said a final decision would be announced on Tuesday.

"I would have liked to say enjoy the holidays," President Guy Parmelin told a news conference, adding though that "unfortunately, the government must once again propose additional measures to stymie a new wave" of infections.

Currently, a so-called Covid certificate – attesting that the holder has either recovered from Covid, been vaccinated or tested negative – is required to enter restaurants and a wide range of venues.

But both government proposals would largely shut out unvaccinated people, regardless of whether they hold a negative test.

This week, Switzerland registered over 12,300 new cases in 24 hours – its highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic.

Britain records 58,194 new cases, 120 deaths

Britain has recorded 58,194 new cases of Covid-19 and a further 120 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, official daily statistics showed.

Canada reports steady increase in cases

Cases of Covid-19 in Canada have started to increase again and severity trends could also rise, officials said, adding that the new Omicron variant had the potential to spread very quickly.

"As we head into the winter months with a strained health system in many areas ... a high degree of caution is needed to minimize spread and impact, particularly during the upcoming holiday season," chief medical officer Theresa Tam told reporters.

Japan confirms 8 more cases of new coronavirus variant

Health officials in Japan have confirmed eight more cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, bringing the country's total to 12.

The eight tested positive for the virus when they arrived at Japanese airports from late November to earlier this month, the health ministry said in a statement.

Two of them, a woman in her 30s and a boy, arrived from Namibia on Nov. 28 on the same flight as a Namibian diplomat who was Japan's first confirmed case of the omicron variant, Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said.

Japan eased border controls last month as it gradually expanded social and economic activities, but has since restored a ban on foreign entrants and limited daily arrivals to 3,500 people.

Japan's Covid-19 infections have slowed since September.

It reported 165 new cases on Thursday for an accumulated total of nearly 1.72 million, including about 18,400 deaths. More than 77 percent of Japanese have been fully vaccinated, and booster shots began this month, starting with medical workers.

German MPs pass jab requirement for health workers