"Spider-man: No Way Home" took in $50 million at US and Canadian movie theaters, the third-highest total for preview showings ahead of what is expected to be a massive weekend at cinemas that have struggled through the pandemic.

Thursday's sales set a record for the Covid-19 era. Box office analysts predict total domestic receipts for "No Way Home" through the weekend could reach as high as $240 million, which would land it in the top five movie debuts of all time.

The big-budget superhero movie co-produced by Sony Corp and Walt Disney Co stars Tom Holland as the web-slinging superhero and Zendaya as his girlfriend, MJ.

The movie is playing exclusively in theaters.

The film's early success was welcome news for cinema chains, including AMC Entertainment Holdings, Cinemark and Cineworld's Regal chain.

Cinemark said "No Way Home" delivered its biggest opening night sales of all time.

Shares of AMC, a so-called meme stock favorite among retail investors, jumped 23.5 percent to $30.19 in an active trading session on Friday. Shares of Cinemark rose 2.9 percent at $16.63.

