Algeria stun Tunisia in extra time to win FIFA Arab Cup title
Amir Sayoud scored the first goal in the ninth minute of extra time, and Yacine Brahimi sealed Algeria’s victory with the second goal that came in the last minute.
The Arab Cup's 10th edition took place in the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. / AFP
December 18, 2021

Extra-time goals by substitute Amr Sayoud and Yacine Brahimi have given Algeria a 2-0 win over neighbours Tunisia in the Arab Cup final.

The victory at the Al Bayt Stadium in north of the Qatari capital on Saturday added the Arab crown to the Africa Cup of Nations title Algeria won in 2019, and will defend in Cameroon next month.

The 31-year-old Sayoud made his international debut in Algeria's opening game of the tournament but did not play again until coming on just past the hour mark in the final.

His thunderous 99th-minute shot gave Tunisia goalkeeper Mouez Hassen no chance and turned Sayoud into an instant national hero.

Brahimi scored on a breakaway with the last kick of the game as Tunisia pushed everyone up for a last-gasp corner and he raced away unchecked after the ball was cleared by the Algeria defence.

Tunisia struck the crossbar through Bilel Ifa in the 14th minute and Algeria goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi had to tip Naim Sliti’s effort over the top in a bright start for the underdogs.

But Algeria should have led when Tayeb Mezaini had the goal at his mercy in the 21st minute but put his effort wide.

Algeria had the better of the possession but the best opportunity of the second half went Tunisia’s way, as Seifeddine Jaziri led a last-minute counter-attack but put his shot into the side netting.

Algeria finally made the breakthrough in extra time, although they needed more saves from Mbolhi to keep their lead intact.

The tournament was designed as a dress rehearsal for next year’s World Cup.

It has been the first time fans packed into some of the stadiums the Gulf Arab state built in preparation for the global showpiece tournament.

The stadium, which resembles a giant black and white Bedouin tent like those traditionally used by nomadic tribes in the Arab gulf, will be the venue for the World Cup's opening match.

SOURCE:Reuters
