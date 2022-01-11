POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Djokovic trains as Australia considers cancelling his visa again
World number one Novak Djokovic had scored a stunning courtroom victory on Monday, overturning the Australian government's decision to cancel his visa on Covid-19 vaccination grounds.
Djokovic trains as Australia considers cancelling his visa again
Djokovic's case drew international attention, creating a political spat between Canberra and Belgrade and fuelling heated debates over mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policies. / Reuters
January 11, 2022

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has trained at the Australian Open venue in search of a record 21st Grand Slam but his dream hung in the balance as the government pondered cancelling his visa, again. 

Djokovic was back in training hours after winning that court challenge, thanking the judge who released him from immigration detention and saying he remained focused on trying to win a record 21st tennis major at next week's Australian Open.

The unvaccinated 34-year-old Serbian ace now says he is determined to stay in Melbourne and compete in the Australian Open, which starts in just six days.

"I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans," Djokovic said on Instagram Monday.

Djokovic's plight drew international attention, creating a political spat between Canberra and Belgrade and fuelling heated debates over mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policies. 

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's office said he spoke with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic on Monday. 

Morrison's office said the Australian leader had "explained our non-discriminatory border policy," while Serbian media reports said Brnabic emphasised the importance of Djokovic being able to prepare for the tournament. Both said they agreed to stay in contact on the issue. 

Discretionary powers

Recommended

John Alexander, a member of Morrison's Liberal Party and a former professional tennis player, said it would be a mistake for Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to use his discretionary powers to deport the Serbian player. 

READ MORE:Djokovic wins stunning victory in Australia visa case, his release ordered

To do so would "diminish" the status of the Australian Open, Alexander said.

"We had previously been the poor cousin of the four events," he said. "We've got a lot going for us, but we need to treat it carefully."

Hawke's office said late on Monday the minister was still considering whether he would use his discretion under the Migration Act to cancel Djokovic's visa for a second time. 

The ATP, the governing body of men's tennis applauded the court ruling, saying the dispute was "damaging on all fronts, including for Novak's well-being and preparation for the Australian Open."

The ATP said the situation highlighted the need for clearer understanding and communication of the rules. It said it strongly recommends all players get vaccinated and noted that 97% of the top 100 players are vaccinated.

READ MORE: Court hears Djokovic's bid to stay in Australia after visa furore

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat