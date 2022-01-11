Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has trained at the Australian Open venue in search of a record 21st Grand Slam but his dream hung in the balance as the government pondered cancelling his visa, again.

Djokovic was back in training hours after winning that court challenge, thanking the judge who released him from immigration detention and saying he remained focused on trying to win a record 21st tennis major at next week's Australian Open.

The unvaccinated 34-year-old Serbian ace now says he is determined to stay in Melbourne and compete in the Australian Open, which starts in just six days.

"I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans," Djokovic said on Instagram Monday.

Djokovic's plight drew international attention, creating a political spat between Canberra and Belgrade and fuelling heated debates over mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policies.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's office said he spoke with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic on Monday.

Morrison's office said the Australian leader had "explained our non-discriminatory border policy," while Serbian media reports said Brnabic emphasised the importance of Djokovic being able to prepare for the tournament. Both said they agreed to stay in contact on the issue.

Discretionary powers