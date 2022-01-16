Novak Djokovic's lawyers painted Australia's effort to deport him as "irrational" and "unreasonable", in an eleventh-hour bid to reinstate the tennis star's visa and allow him to remain in the country to defend his Australian Open crown.

With just hours to go before the first ball is served at Melbourne Park on Sunday, Djokovic's high-powered legal team kicked off an emergency appeal in Australia's Federal Court.

His lawyer Nick Wood sought to systematically dismantle the government's central argument that Djokovic's anti-vaccine views are a public threat and could cause "civil unrest" unless he is deported.

Despite the 34-year-old being unvaccinated, Wood insisted he has not courted anti-vaxxer support and was not associated with the movement.

The government "doesn't know what Mr Djokovic's current views are", Wood insisted.

Government lawyer Stephen Lloyd said the fact that Djokovic was not vaccinated two years into the pandemic and had repeatedly ignored safety measures -- including failing to isolate while Covid-19 positive -- was evidence enough of his views.

"He's chosen not to go into evidence in this proceeding. He could set the record straight if it needed correcting. He has not -- that has important consequences," the government said in a written submission.

Lloyd also pointed to a series of protests already sparked by Djokovic's arrival in Australia.

Those competing arguments will be weighed by a panel of three court justices, who are expected to give their verdict on Sunday, or at the latest on Monday.

Because of the format of the court, their decision will be extremely difficult to appeal by either side.

If the Serbian star loses, he will face immediate deportation and a three-year ban from Australia -- dramatically lengthening his odds of winning a championship he has bagged nine times before.

'We stand by you'

If he wins, it sets the stage for an audacious title tilt and will deal another humiliating blow to Australia's embattled prime minister ahead of elections expected in May.

Scott Morrison's government has tried and failed to remove Djokovic once before -- on the grounds he was unvaccinated and that a recent Covid infection was not sufficient for a medical exemption.

A lower circuit judge ruled that officials at Melbourne airport made procedural errors when cancelling his visa.

For a few days, Djokovic was free to train before a second visa revocation and a return to a notorious Melbourne immigration detention facility.