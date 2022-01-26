Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Volunteers are needed to catch Covid for science

The world's first medical trial authorised to deliberately expose participants to the coronavirus is seeking more volunteers as it steps up efforts to help develop better vaccines.

The Oxford University trial was launched last April, three months after Britain became the first country to approve what are known as challenge trials for humans involving Covid-19.

Its first phase, still ongoing, has focused on finding out how much of the virus is needed to trigger an infection while the second will aim to determine the immune response needed to ward one off, the university said in a statement.

US ships 400M vaccine doses worldwide

The United States has shipped 400 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to countries in need as part of its earlier pledge to donate more than 1.1 billion doses to low-income countries.

The latest batch includes 3.2 million doses of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's vaccine to Bangladesh and 4.7 million doses to Pakistan.

Germany sees daily record of 164,000 new infections

Germany has reached another daily record of coronavirus cases as health officials reported more than 160,000 new infections.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the country's disease control agency, confirmed 164,000 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, and 166 coronavirus-related fatalities.

More than 1.53 million people are currently sick with Covid-19, the highest figure since the pandemic started.

Sweden extends virus restrictions; Danes likely to end them

Sweden announced that several coronavirus restrictions will be extended for another two weeks while neighbouring Denmark was expected to announce that it no longer considers Covid-19 as “a socially critical disease” as of next month and will remove most restrictions.

Sweden set a new daily record for Covid-19 cases, registering 44,944 cases on January 25, as a fourth wave of the virus mounted across the country.

Sweden's government announced new restrictions this month as the more contagious omicron variant has spread rapidly, putting strain on the country's healthcare system.

French body sees no significant advantage from 4th jab

The French vaccine strategy council told the French government giving people a fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose would not bring significant advantages, French newspaper Le Monde reported.

"The data available at the moment does not urge for putting in place a second booster jab", the paper cited the council as saying.

Romania sees huge jump in cases, deaths climb

Romania recorded a huge jump in infections, hitting a pandemic record of nearly 35,000 daily cases, almost doubling its previous record set only a day earlier. Deaths have also begun to climb.

Daily coronavirus cases in Romania have dramatically surged over the past month, from about a 1,000 cases a day in mid-December to the pandemic record of 34,255 cases on Wednesday.

Its daily death toll was 94, also the highest number of virus deaths in more than a month.

Romania has seen nearly 60,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

German Covid cases hit record as parliament debates vaccine mandate

Germany has reported a new record of 164,000 Covid-19 infections in one day as the lower house of parliament prepared to debate proposals to either require or robustly encourage residents to be vaccinated.

Around 75 percent of the population has received at least one dose of a vaccine - less than in other western European countries such as France, Italy or Spain, where the equivalent figures are 80 percent, 83 percent and 86 percent - and the vaccination campaign is stuttering.

The proposals being debated include requiring all adult residents to be vaccinated against Covid-19, or only those above 50, or merely requiring all those who have not been vaccinated to receive counselling.

Armenian PM self-isolating after positive test

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is self-isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus, his government said.

"The prime minister of Armenia took a coronavirus test, which came back positive," the Armenian government said in a statement.