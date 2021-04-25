Manchester City have claimed a fourth consecutive League Cup with a dominant display to beat Tottenham 1-0 in front of 8,000 fans at Wembley.

With Tottenham proving hard to find a way past despite City's domination, it took Laporte heading in his second goal of the season in the 82nd minute from Kevin De Bruyne's free kick.

What was less familiar for the finalists was officially being allowed to play in front of supporters from both teams.

That hasn't happened since March 2020, but pandemic restrictions were eased to allow a crowd of 7,773 inside Wembley to see the first piece of silverware of the season handed out.

Unfamiliar sight