A Belgian chocolate company that put white masks on its Easter bunnies a year ago is now producing large chocolate syringes as it tries to keep step with the evolving trend of the coronavirus pandemic.

And as Belgium steps up its vaccination campaign against Covid-19, specialist confectioner Cocoatree is also touting the natural health benefits of chocolate as a kind of "vaccine" in its own right against certain conditions.

"It's a symbol of hope and that's why I decided to create the (chocolate) vaccine," said company founder Genevieve Trepant.

Cocoatree, based in Lonzee, a village about 45 km south of Brussels, has dubbed its chocolate syringes "L'Atch'a Azteka", a combination of the sound of a sneeze and ancient chocolate consumers, the Aztecs.