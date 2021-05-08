Saturday, May 8:

Medical journal Lancet condemns India's pandemic response

International medical journal The Lancet has criticised the Indian government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration to own "up to its mistakes."

"[PM] Modi's actions in attempting to stifle criticism and open discussion during the crisis are inexcusable," The Lancet said in an editorial.

The journal condemned the government for ignoring warnings of a dangerous second wave and pushing a false narrative that India had beat Covid-19 with reports of a low number of cases for months.

"India squandered its early successes in controlling Covid-19. Until April, the government's Covid-19 task force had not met in months. The consequences of that decision are clear before us, and India must now restructure its response while the crisis rages," the editorial said.

"The success of that effort will depend on the government owning up to its mistakes, providing responsible leadership and transparency, and implementing a public health response that has science at its heart," it added.

"The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates that India will see a staggering 1 million deaths from Covid-19 by August 1. If that outcome were to happen, Modi's government would be responsible for presiding over a self-inflicted national catastrophe."

Turkey cases below 20,000 for first time since mid-March

Turkey's daily Covid-19 cases fell below 20,000 for the first time since March 17, with 18,052 infections over the last 24 hours, government data showed.

Last week, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced what he called a "full lockdown" until May 17 to curb a surge in infections and deaths after the country eased restrictions in early March.

The data showed another 281 deaths from the coronavirus, raising the total toll to 42,746. Total cases exceeded 5 million, although there has been a fall in infections since the lockdown.

In recent weeks, Turkey has ranked fourth globally in terms of Covid-19 cases, with daily infections topping 60,000.

Bangladesh detects first cases of Indian variant

Bangladesh has detected its first case of a highly infectious variant first identified in India, the country's health directorate said, weeks after it sealed its borders with its neighbour.

Six cases of the Indian variant had been detected in Bangladesh, Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the health directorate, told reporters.

“Two cases are confirmed to be of the Indian variant, and the others are quite close to it," Sultana said, adding that they all recently returned from neighbouring India and were in isolation.

UK variant accounts for 70 percent of cases in Pakistan

A variant first discovered in the United Kingdom has now accounted for up to 70 percent of infections across Pakistan, a research centre studying the disease in the country has said.

The country has imposed strict nationwide restrictions in the lead up to the Muslim festival of Eid al Fitr next week in a bid to control a spike in cases, including banning public transport over the holiday period.

"There is a 60 percent to 70 percent prevalence of the UK variant in Pakistan (today)," Professor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry, director at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, told Reuters, adding that this figure was 2 percent in January.

UK reports over 2,000 new cases

Britain has reported another 2,047 cases and 5 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Government data also showed 35,188,981 people had received their first dose of a vaccine and 17,214,436 had both shots.

Italy plans to lift quarantine restrictions for some travellers

Italy has plans to lift quarantine restrictions for travellers arriving from European countries, Britain and Israel as early as mid-May in a bid to revive the tourism industry, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said.

Quarantine requirement may be scrapped for those arriving from the United States from June, Di Maio said, after meeting Health Minister Roberto Speranza to discuss the easing of restrictions for countries where vaccination levels are high.

"We are working to lift the 'mini-quarantine' for people coming from European countries, the UK and Israel, if they have a negative swab, proof of vaccination or have recovered from COVID within the last 6 months. Same thing for the US", he wrote in a post on Facebook.

Merkel: Vaccine patent waiver could impact quality of shots

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she was opposed to waiving patent protections for vaccines as this could jeopardise the quality of shots against the disease.

"I made it clear that I do not believe that giving away patents is the solution to make vaccines available to more people," Merkel said when asked about the European Union's readiness to discuss a US proposal to wave patent protections.

"If a patent is given away and the quality is no long controlled I see more risk than chance," Merkel said, adding that manufacturers were better able to modify vaccines to make them effective against new variants.

Pakistan gets first vaccine doses under Covax

Pakistan has received its first batch of 1.2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses under its Covax quota, UNICEF said in a media release.

"Today Pakistan received its first shipment of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines (SII-AZ AZD1222) from the COVAX Facility," it said.

COVAX, a global programme to provide vaccines mainly for poor countries, has recently been hit by supply problems.

India's surge hits southern states, prompts more lockdowns

Two southern states in India became the latest to declare lockdowns, as coronavirus cases surge at breakneck speed across the country and pressure mounts on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to implement a nationwide shutdown.

At over 300,000, Karnataka's capital of Bengaluru has the highest active caseload of any Indian city. But experts warn the worst is still ahead as India's third largest city buckles under oxygen shortages, overrun hospitals and crowded crematoriums. In Tamil Nadu state, the lockdown announcement followed a daily record of more than 26,000 cases on Friday.

Infections have swelled in India since February in a disastrous turn blamed on more contagious variants as well as government decisions to allow massive crowds to gather for religious festivals and political rallies.

On Saturday, India reported 401,078 confirmed cases, including a record high of 4,187 deaths. Overall, India has more than 21.8 million confirmed infections and nearly 240,000 deaths. Experts say even those dramatic tolls are undercounts.

EU seals deal for up to 1.8B extra BioNTech/Pfizer doses

The EU has concluded a deal with BioNTech/Pfizer for up to 1.8 billion extra doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday.

"Happy to announce that the EU Commission has just approved a contract for guaranteed 900 million doses (+900 million options) with BioNTech/Pfizer for 2021-2023," she tweeted from an EU summit in Portugal.

"Other contracts and other vaccine technologies will follow," she promised.

Pakistan imposes Eid holiday shutdown

Pakistan has begun a nine-day shutdown affecting travel and tourist hotspots in a bid to prevent a surge in Covid-19 cases during the Muslim holiday of Eid al Fitr.

Already battling a third wave of infections and increasingly nervous about the crisis across the border in India, the government has imposed the most severe restrictions since a one-month lockdown in April last year.

Businesses, hotels and restaurants as well as markets and parks will be closed, while public transport between provinces and within cities has been halted.

The military has been mobilised to monitor the restrictions.

Mosques, however, which have been packed each night throughout Ramadan – with few people wearing masks – will remain open.

Sri Lanka approves Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

Sri Lanka has approved Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in Sri Lanka, as the island nation battles a third wave of the virus, while suffering a restricted supply of vaccines from neighboring India.

Dr Sudharshani Fernandopulle, the minister overseeing the fight against the epidemic, said in a statement the government would order 5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Sri Lanka is seeking to secure other vaccines as the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, has suspended the delivery of AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine due to spiraling coronavirus infections in India.

Sri Lanka is the first country in South Asia to approve the Pfizer vaccine. It has also approved Russia's Sputnik and China's Sinopharm vaccines for emergency use.

Russia reports 8,329 new cases