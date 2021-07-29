Thursday, July 29:

Britain warns Covid could infect half Myanmar in next two weeks

Britain's UN ambassador has warned that half of Myanmar's 54 million people could be infected with Covid-19 in the next two weeks as Myanmar's envoy called for UN monitors to ensure an effective delivery of vaccines.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the military ousted an elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, with protests and fighting between the army and newly formed militias.

The United States, Britain and others have imposed sanctions on the military rulers over the coup and repression of pro-democracy protests in which hundreds have been killed.

Turkey's daily Covid-19 cases dip slightly, still above 22,000

Turkey's new coronavirus cases amounted to 22,161, dipping slightly from a day earlier when they hit the highest level since early May, according to the Health Ministry data that also showed a daily death toll of 60 people.

Daily infections have surged in recent weeks from a low of 4,418 on July 4.

On Wednesday there were 22,291 cases.

Pakistan to bar unvaccinated public sector staff, teachers

Pakistan will ban air travel for anyone without a Covid-19 vaccine certificate from August 1 and will require all public sector workers to get vaccinated by August 31, the government announced along with a host of other restrictions.

From August 31, unvaccinated staff will no longer be allowed to enter government offices, schools, restaurants or shop ping malls, said Asad Umar, who heads National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), a military-run body that oversees the pandemic response, at a joint news conference with the health minister in Islamabad.

Teachers and students above 18, public transport and retail staff will also be required to get vaccinated, they said.

Pakistan has seen coronavirus infections soar, dominated by Delta variant, and its poor health infrastructure is under extreme pressure.

Britain reports 31,117 daily Covid-19 cases, 85 deaths

Britain has reported 31,117 Covid-19 cases, an increase on the 27,734 reported a day earlier and a second consecutive rise in the daily total after cases fell each day over the previous week, government data showed.

Britain also reported 85 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, compared with 91 on the previous day.

Australia track and field athletes isolating

Multiple members of Australia's Olympic track and field team were placed in isolation after a positive coronavirus case involving US pole vault world champion Sam Kendricks, Athletics Australia said.

The Athletics Australia statement did not say how many Australian athletes were isolating.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 3,520 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 3,520 to 3,769,608, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 10 to 91,702, the tally showed.

Mexico posts 19,028 more cases, 537 deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry recorded 19,028 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 537 fatalities, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,790,874 and the reported death toll to 239,616.

Emergent to resume J&J vaccine production at Baltimore plant

Emergent Biosolutions (EBS.N) said it would resume production of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) vaccine at its troubled Baltimore facility, where operations were stopped in April after millions of doses were found to be contaminated.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, cited a letter from the US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) saying the agency had no objections with the plant resuming manufacturing.

US authorities in April halted operations at the Baltimore plant following a discovery that ingredients from AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) Covid-19 vaccine, also being produced there at that time, contaminated a batch of J&J's vaccines.

China reports 49 new cases amid Delta outbreak in Nanjing

China reported 49 new Covid-19 cases, down from 86 a day earlier, according to the national health authority, amid an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant in the eastern city of Nanjing.

Local infections accounted for 24 of the cases that were detected on Wednesday, down from 55 the previous day, the National Health Commission said.

Most of the local cases were reported in the eastern province of Jiangsu, it said, where Nanjing is the provincial capital.

India reports 43,509 new virus infections

India reported 43,509 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the government said in a statement.

Cambodia to impose lockdowns in areas bordering Thailand

Cambodia is set to launch a lockdown in eight provinces bordering Thailand, in a bid to prevent the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the Southeast Asian country.

Prime Minister Hun Sen signed an order for the lockdown, which bans people from leaving their homes, gathering in groups and conducting business, except for those involved in operating airlines.

Border checkpoints with Thailand will also be closed except to allow for the transport of goods and in emergencies, Hun Sen said, adding the lockdown was due to run until August 12.

World pole vault champion Kendricks out of Olympics after Covid positive

Two-time world pole vault champion Sam Kendricks was ruled out of the Tokyo Games after testing positive for coronavirus, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee confirmed.

Kendricks won back-to-back gold medals at the 2017 and 2019 world championships and was one of the main contenders for the title in Tokyo along with Swedish world record holder Armand Duplantis.

The charismatic 28-year-old, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is now in isolation, the USOPC added.