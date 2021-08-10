Lionel Messi has landed in Paris with the 34-year-old Argentinian superstar set to sign a deal with Paris Saint-Germain following his departure from boyhood club Barcelona.

Messi arrived at Le Bourget airport to the north of the French capital around 1330 GMT (3:30PM) on Tuesday and was greeted by hundreds of PSG supporters who had gathered hoping to catch a glimpse of their new signing.

Messi, who waved to the crowds while sporting a Paris t-shirt, was then taken to undergo a medical evaluation at a hospital just outside the city, the final step before his signing could be made official by the Qatar-backed club.

Messi's father Jorge, who is also his agent, earlier confirmed the inevitable as he arrived at Barcelona's El Prat airport to board a flight to France.

Asked by reporters if his son would sign for the French club, he replied, "Yes".

PSG are set to unveil Messi at a press conference at their Parc des Princes stadium on Wednesday.

He is expected to sign an initial two-year deal, and the completion of his move will close a whirlwind few days following the announcement last Thursday that he would leave Barcelona, the club he has represented for the entirety of his 17-year professional career.

L Equipe says Messi passes PSG medical test

Messi has passed his medical test ahead of his signing with French soccer powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain, L Equipe reported on Tuesday.

"Lionel Messi has successfully passed his medical test," the newspaper's video channel reported.

PSG's move for Messi had been an open secret for days, although reports in Spain on Monday night talked of a "final offer" by Barcelona to try to keep the player.

Instead, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner will join a PSG attack already featuring Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

PSG see Messi as the missing piece in their jigsaw as they chase the Champions League, the trophy they want more than anything else.

"Back together," Neymar, who played with Messi at Barcelona before moving to PSG in 2017, posted on Twitter.

Coming to terms

Barcelona are still coming to terms with the departure of their greatest ever player, who said goodbye to his club of two decades at a tearful news conference on Sunday.

Despite offering to cut his salary by half to seal a new five-year contract with Barcelona, the deal foundered on Spanish league salary cap rules.