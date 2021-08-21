POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Bangladesh dwarf cow gunning for world title dies from stomach swelling
Rani – who stood at a height of just 51 cms and weighed 26 kilos – died from "overeating and gas accumulation in her stomach", local official says.
Bangladesh dwarf cow gunning for world title dies from stomach swelling
Rani had become a local celebrity in Bangladesh, with thousands flocking to her farm in the capital Dhaka's Savar area. / AFP
August 21, 2021

A dwarf cow in Bangladesh that recently shot to worldwide fame has died, local officials have confirmed.

Rani, who was just 51 centimetres tall and weighed a mere 26 kilogrammes, was in the running for the title of the world’s smallest cow.

"Rani’s stomach had swollen a lot and she was rushed for treatment at around noon on Thursday. However, the vets were unable to save her life and she died within hours," Sajedul Islam, a local livestock officer, told Anadolu Agency on Saturday.

He said the swelling was due to "overeating and gas accumulation in her stomach."

READ MORE: Hundreds flock to see 'world's shortest' cow in Bangladesh

Recommended

Indian cow holds title 

Rani had become a local celebrity in Bangladesh, with thousands flocking to her farm in the capital Dhaka's Savar area.

Another Bangladeshi official said in a Facebook post that authorities have informed the Guinness Book of Records about Rani's death.

The crown for the world's smallest cow is currently held by Manikyam in neighbouring India, who is 61.1 centimetres tall.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order that pledges US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections