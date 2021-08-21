A dwarf cow in Bangladesh that recently shot to worldwide fame has died, local officials have confirmed.

Rani, who was just 51 centimetres tall and weighed a mere 26 kilogrammes, was in the running for the title of the world’s smallest cow.

"Rani’s stomach had swollen a lot and she was rushed for treatment at around noon on Thursday. However, the vets were unable to save her life and she died within hours," Sajedul Islam, a local livestock officer, told Anadolu Agency on Saturday.

He said the swelling was due to "overeating and gas accumulation in her stomach."

