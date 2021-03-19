POLITICS
NBA outlines changes to its health and safety protocol related to the coronavirus pandemic with new rules that would go into full effect for individuals two weeks after a final dose of the vaccine is received.
An NBA logo is seen on the facade of its flagship store at the Wangfujing shopping street in Beijing, China, on October 8, 2019. / Reuters
March 19, 2021

NBA players and staff who become fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are being granted freedom from quarantine, permitted to host family and friends, and allowed to dine outdoors at restaurants.

In a release issued Thursday, the NBA outlined changes to its health and safety protocol related to the coronavirus pandemic. The new rules would go into full effect for individuals two weeks after a final dose of the vaccine is received.

The changes include the lifting of mask requirements in practice, eliminating quarantine following exposure to Covid-19, allowing visitors at home or on the road without testing, and scheduling in-person sponsorship and marketing events.

Players and staff who receive the required doses of the Covid-19 vaccine also can work with a trainer or therapist – who also must be fully vaccinated – and no longer must submit to daily point-of-care testing.

Recommended

The league announcement comes as additional teams are clearing the way for fans to return to arenas.

On Thursday, the Nuggets confirmed fans could attend home games in Denver as of April 2.

SOURCE:Reuters
