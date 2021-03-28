LeBron James received the President’s Award for his public service achievements at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards that highlighted works by entertainers and writers of colour.

After James accepted the award on Saturday, he thanked the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People) for recognising his efforts beyond the basketball court.

“This award is so much more than myself,” he said. “I’m here receiving it, but this dives into everything that I’m a part of.”

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar was recognised for his effort through his LeBron James Family Foundation and his I PROMISE School, a co-curricular educational initiative.

Last year, he launched More Than a Vote — a coalition of Black athletes and artists — that is dedicated to educating and protecting Black voters.

James ventured into the entertainment realm with The SpringHill Company, which unites three companies he co-founded with Maverick Carter including athlete empowerment brand UNINTERRUPTED, film and television production company SpringHill Entertainment and The Robot Company, the brand and culture consultancy.

During his speech, James said he wished he could have accepted the award on his feet. But under doctor’s orders, he was unable to do so after spraining his right ankle in a loss against the Atlanta Hawks last week. He has been ruled out indefinitely.

“I wish I could be standing for this award, but the doctors told me I need to keep the weight off my ankle. I appreciate all the well wishes and thoughts to my injury. I’ll be back soon.”

The awards ceremony honoring entertainers and writers of color virtually aired live on BET. It was also simulcast on CBS, MTV, VH1, MTV2, BET HER and LOGO.

“Black-ish” star and comedian Anthony Anderson hosted the show for the eighth consecutive year.

The late Chadwick Boseman won best actor in a motion picture for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The actor, who also starred in the blockbuster Marvel film “Black Panther,” died at 43 last year after privately battling colon cancer.