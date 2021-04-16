POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Andrey Rublev beats Rafael Nadal in Monte Carlo quarter finals
It was only the second time in 16 appearances in Monte Carlo that Spain's Rafael Nadal had failed to make it to the semi-finals.
Andrey Rublev beats Rafael Nadal in Monte Carlo quarter finals
Russia's Andrey Rublev with Spain's Rafael Nadal after winning his quarter final match in Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, April 16, 2021. / Reuters
April 16, 2021

Rafael Nadal's bid for a 12th Monte Carlo Masters title has been shattered by Russia's Andrey Rublev, who swept to a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 quarter-final win.

Nadal, bidding to reach the semi-finals of a Masters event for the 75th time, followed world number one Novak Djokovic, who was beaten in the third round, out of the tournament.

"For Rafa, it must be incredibly difficult to play with this pressure of always having to win," said Rublev who also made the Miami Masters semi-finals at the start of April. 

"I'm shocked to see the level which he can reach despite this pressure. It's much easier to play when you have nothing to lose."

READ MORE: Hubert Hurkacz claims maiden ATP Masters title with Miami Open win

It was only the second time in 16 appearances in Monte Carlo that Nadal had failed to make the semi-finals.

World number eight Rublev will face unseeded Casper Ruud, who put out defending champion Fabio Fognini, for a place in the final.

Recommended

The other semi-final will feature Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas against Britain's Dan Evans, the man who shocked Djokovic in the third round.

Tsitsipas is the highest seed left after world number two Daniil Medvedev was forced to withdraw due to a positive Covid-19 test.

Rublev is no stranger to taking out the big names – back in 2019, he stunned Roger Federer at Cincinnati in just 62 minutes.

On Friday, the 23-year-old won the first set in 38 minutes but Nadal then pocketed the last four games of the 73-minute second set to level the contest.

In the decider, Rublev held his nerve, breaking the Spaniard three times on his way to a famous win.

READ MORE: Barty retains Miami Open crown as injured Andreescu retires

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests