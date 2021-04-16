Rafael Nadal's bid for a 12th Monte Carlo Masters title has been shattered by Russia's Andrey Rublev, who swept to a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 quarter-final win.

Nadal, bidding to reach the semi-finals of a Masters event for the 75th time, followed world number one Novak Djokovic, who was beaten in the third round, out of the tournament.

"For Rafa, it must be incredibly difficult to play with this pressure of always having to win," said Rublev who also made the Miami Masters semi-finals at the start of April.

"I'm shocked to see the level which he can reach despite this pressure. It's much easier to play when you have nothing to lose."

It was only the second time in 16 appearances in Monte Carlo that Nadal had failed to make the semi-finals.

World number eight Rublev will face unseeded Casper Ruud, who put out defending champion Fabio Fognini, for a place in the final.