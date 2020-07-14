British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been denied bail after pleading not guilty in a New York court on Tuesday to sex trafficking minors for her former partner, the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The 58-year-old denied six charges related to alleged crimes committed by Epstein, a well-connected sex offender who killed himself in prison while awaiting trial last summer.

Maxwell appeared in a Manhattan federal court via video link from Brooklyn's high-security Metropolitan Detention Center, where she is being held following her arrest this month.

US District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan presided over the arraignment and bail hearing for Maxwell, who prosecutors have accused of helping Epstein recruit and eventually abuse girls from 1994 to 1997 and lying about her role in depositions in 2016.

The judge scheduled a trial date for July 12, 2021.

'Recruit, groom and abuse'

Prosecutors accuse Maxwell, daughter of the late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell, of helping Epstein "recruit, groom and ultimately abuse" multiple underage girls.