WORLD
4 MIN READ
Egypt parliament moves to weaken Al Azhar’s autonomy
A new bill will give Egyptian dictator, Abdel Fattah el Sisi, the right to appoint Egypt’s top Muslim jurist.
Egypt parliament moves to weaken Al Azhar’s autonomy
Muslim scholars and popes of eastern churches attend the conference "Azhar in the face of terrorism and extremism" in Cairo, December 3, 2014. Grand Imam of Egypt's Al Azhar Institution Ahmed al-Tayeb addressed a two-day international conference in Cairo organised by his institution. / Reuters Archive
July 24, 2020

Egyptian lawmakers are moving to loosen the autonomy of Egypt’s top Islamic institution, an effort which if successful will strengthen Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi’s grip on the country.

The move will put Al Azhar university’s Dar al Ifta body, which issues religious opinions, under the control of the Egyptian regime.

Under the changes, Sisi will have authority to appoint the lead mufti, the UK-based Middle East Eye (MEE) reported.

The institution will also enjoy greater financial independence and the mufti will have ministerial-level privileges.

Dar al Ifta is currently one of the most powerful religious bodies within the Egyptian states through its work providing consultancy for Egyptian ministers and serving as an arbiter for Islamic issues whether they involve government or ordinary people.

One source quoted by MEE said the move would be a “blatant violation of the autonomy of al-Azhar” and lead to the Dar al Ifta becoming a “parallel” institution to the university proper.

The university will no longer be able to exert its influence on religious decisions should the Dar al Ifta be detached from it.

Recommended

Controlling faith

Sisi, who came to power in a military coup against Egypt’s first and only democratically elected president, the late Mohamed Morsi, in 2013, has sought to control religious expression that does not conform with the state’s vision.

The 1,200-year-old institution of Al Azhar, is one of the Islam world’s oldest seats of learning and the most widely respected, drawing students from all around the world.

Given its influence in determining religious orthodoxy for Muslims within Egypt and beyond, successive Egyptian autocrats have sought to curb its influence and wield it for their own ends.

A tradition started under Ottoman rule, ensured scholars at the university would determine its own administration, as well as choose their own grand sheikh. The new law proposed by Egyptian lawmakers means that jurists at the university no longer have the ultimate say and are instead secondary to political actors.

As its independence has waned, scholars who are close to the military dictatorships that have ruled Egypt since 1952, have found themselves in higher positions than those who have opposed autocratic politicians.

This was evidenced in 2013 during the Rabaa massacre of Morsi’s supporters by the Sisi regime, in which senior Egyptian religious officials, such as its former mufti, Ali Gomaa, enthusiastically supported the blood bath.

“Shoot them in the heart … Blessed are those who kill them, and those who are killed by them . . . We must cleanse our Egypt from these riffraff … They shame us … They stink.” Gomaa was reported to have said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each