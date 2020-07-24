POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Tyson, 54, set to return for exhibition match vs Jones Jr
Mike Tyson is set to take on Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition match in September. This will be the former heavyweight champion's first fight since 2005.
Mike Tyson on February 22, 2020. / Reuters
July 24, 2020

Mike Tyson is returning to boxing at age 54.

The former heavyweight champion will meet four-division champion Roy Jones Jr, 51, in an eight-round exhibition match on September 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

First fight in fifteen years

Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in history when he won the title in 1986 at age 20 and for a time was the most feared fighter in boxing. 

But his career became littered with distractions and he hasn't boxed since 2005 after losing his second straight fight.

He has occasionally teased a return with workout videos and it is finally scheduled to happen.

Jones won titles in the middleweight, super middleweight and light heavyweight before moving up to win the heavyweight title in 2003, becoming the first former middleweight champion to do so in 106 years

The event will air on pay-per-view and the social media music platform Triller. Further matches on the card and musical entertainment will be announced in the coming weeks.

SOURCE:AP
