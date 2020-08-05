National Football League (NFL) players have until 2000GMT on Thursday to decide whether they will opt out of the new season.

The NFL’s 2020 campaign kicks off on September 10, with enhanced measures in place to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, but numerous players have already chosen to opt out citing safety concerns.

A handful of provisions will allow for players to opt out after the deadline in extreme circumstances, such as the death or illness of a close family member.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, the only active NFL player who is also a medical doctor, was the first to opt out on July 24, citing concern over the viral epidemic. More than 30 players have followed suit.

