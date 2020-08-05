The final round of the Six Nations Championship will be played on October 31 with leaders England taking on Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome as organisers have confirmed the dates for the remaining four fixtures.

The Six Nations was suspended in March when the Covid-19 pandemic hit Europe and World Rugby had last week earmarked October 24 and 31 as the concluding dates of the tournament.

England are top of the standings with 13 points, ahead of France on points difference. All teams have one game left to play apart from Ireland and Italy, who have two.

Ireland will host Italy on October 24 to complete the last match of the fourth round before the final round a week later.