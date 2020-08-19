Paris Saint-Germain has made it to the final of Europe’s top club competition,

The wait for the French powerhouse is finally over after 110 Champions League matches.

No other club had to wait longer to reach the final , with Arsenal holding the previous record by going 90 matches from 1971-2006 before being able to play for the title.

And there was no need for late drama for PSG this time as Angel Di Maria scored a goal and set up two others in a comfortable 3-0 win over Leipzig in the semifinals on Tuesday. PSG had needed two late goals to come back against Atalanta in the quarterfinals last week.

“We’re very happy. It’s a first for the club,” Di María said. “We worked hard and played a great game. We want to make history for the club. We succeeded tonight and we’re in the final, that’s very important. We have to continue like tonight to make our dream come true.”

PSG became the first French league club to reach the Champions League final since Monaco in 2004, and it can become the second French team to win the title after Marseille in 1993.

PSG will face either five-time champion Bayern Munich or fellow French club Lyon. They meet on Wednesday in the other semifinal of the mini-tournament being played in Lisbon because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Marquinhos and Juan Bernat also scored as the Qatari-owned French club moved a win away from finally capturing an elusive European crown.

Neymar, who set up one of the goals with a neat backheel flick inside the area, is also a step closer to fulfilling his goal of winning the Champions League away from former club Barcelona.

He and his teammates celebrated at midfield after the match, chanting and dancing for a few moments. Back home, PSG supporters poured onto the famed Champs-Elysees Avenue, the traditional site for victory celebrations, lighting it up with hurrahs and smoke torches.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex praised the team on Twitter, citing PSG’s “experience, talent and team spirit” for the victory.

“Paris is magic!” he tweeted.

The result ended a surprising run for the Red Bull-backed Leipzig, the young German club that was making only its second Champions League appearance.

“The ticket for the final for Paris is well deserved,” said Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann, the youngest ever in a Champions League semifinal at 33. "In the first 10 to 12 minutes we did well and had good situations. It was hard to come back into the game after the second goal because Paris have a lot of quality. It’s hard to accept but football is like this.“