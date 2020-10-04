Swiss Skydiver has become just the sixth filly to win the Preakness Stakes in a dramatic end to a topsy-turvy Triple Crown year.

Trained by Kenny McPeek and ridden by Robby Albarado, Swiss Skydiver edged to the lead as they headed into the final turn, then held off a fierce challenge from Kentucky Derby winner Authentic, whose trainer Bob Baffert was denied a record eighth Preakness win.

"She's just such a special filly," McPeek said of the determined chestnut filly that romped to victory in the Alabama Stakes before running second in the Kentucky Oaks.

He said he knew some questioned his decision to put Swiss Skydiver up against the colts in the 1 3/16-mile Preakness.

But she justified his faith, becoming the first filly since Rachel Alexandra in 2009 – and just the second female since 1924.

She was the first filly to run in the Preakness since Ria Antonia finished last in 2014.

"She continues to get stronger and it's amazing," McPeek said. "I've been doing this for 35 years and you're around horses and sometimes you run them and they come back tired.

"She never gets tired. If anything, she makes me tired dragging me around the barn every day."