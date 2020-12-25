Next year's Men's U20 World Cup in Indonesia and Men's U17 tournament in Peru have been moved to 2023 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, soccer's world governing body Fifa said on Thursday.

"As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bureau of the Fifa Council has decided to cancel the 2021 editions of the Men’s Fifa U20 World Cup and Fifa U17 World Cup, and to appoint Indonesia and Peru respectively, who were due to host the tournaments in 2021, as the hosts of the 2023 editions," the world football's governing body said in a statement.

"The Covid-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for the hosting of international sporting events and to have a restrictive effect on international travel," Fifa said in a statement.

"Fifa would like to express its gratitude to the host member associations, as well as the authorities in Indonesia and Peru, for their commitment and the tournament preparations made so far."