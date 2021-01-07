POLITICS
2 MIN READ
2020 saw the highest deaths in England and Wales for a century
Around 604,000 deaths were recorded in the two regions in the last 52 weeks, a senior UK statistician said.
2020 saw the highest deaths in England and Wales for a century
Medics transport a patient from an ambulance to the Royal London Hospital as the spread of the coronavirus continues in London, Britain, January 2, 2021. / Reuters
January 7, 2021

England and Wales have recorded the most deaths in 2020 of any year in more than a century, with the Covid-19 pandemic leading to a rise in the number of excess deaths.

About 604,000 deaths were registered in the two regions in the last 52 weeks, about 73,000 or 14 percent above the five-year average, Nick Stripe from Britain's Office of National Statistics said on Twitter.

He said only one year since 1900 had seen annual deaths top 600,000, which was 1918, when the Spanish flu pandemic struck.

READ MORE:What was the Spanish flu and what clues does it give us about Coronavirus?

Highest death toll since 1940

Recommended

"Looking at excess deaths, we began the year with death levels below the 5-yr average," Stripe said.

"This was followed by a huge peak in the spring, driven by Covid, until lockdown 1 took effect."

He said the figures indicated that the number of excess deaths, adjusted for population, would be at the highest level since 1940.

"Even with measures taken to limit Covid spread, 2020 will still top 1951, the year of a major flu epidemic," he said. "Without all our efforts, 2020 could have been much worse."

READ MORE: UK PM announces nationwide lockdown for England – latest updates

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam