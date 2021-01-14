January 14:

Twitter restores account of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine

Twitter has restored access to the official account promoting the Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V said in a tweet.

It earlier said that the social media platform had restricted access to its account.

"Caution: This account is temporarily restricted...because there has been some unusual activity," a statement on the Twitter page for the vaccine showed, though it still permitted users to click through and access the page.

UK records 48,682 new cases

Britain has recorded 48,682 new cases of Covid-19, a slight increase on the previous day, Public Health England said on Twitter.

Daily data on Covid-19 deaths was delayed, the public health body said.

France to do at least one million Covid-19 tests per month in schools - PM

France will carry out at least one million Covid-19 tests per month in schools as part of a strategy to keep them open during the pandemic, Prime Minister Castex said.

He also told a news conference that from January 25 first-year students in higher education will be allowed to attend courses on campuses in small groups.

Spain's Covid-19 incidence climbs above 500 cases per 100,000 people

Spain's coronavirus incidence as measured over the past 14 days has risen to 523 cases per 100,000 people, Health Ministry data showed, just shy of the record high of 529 cases per 100,000 people recorded in November.

The ministry added 35,878 new infections to its tally, in a slowdown from the previous day's record rise of nearly 39,000, which pushed the cumulative total to 2,211,967 cases.

The death toll from the virus rose by 201 to 53,079, the data showed.

France moves up start of virus curfew to 6 pm from 8 pm

France will move up the start of its daily nationwide curfew to 6 pm from 8 pm from Saturday for at least 15 days to better combat the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Jean Castex said.

Castex also told a news conference that there was no need for a new national lockdown for now but that if the pandemic gets out of hand, France will lock down again.

The coronavirus has claimed more than 69,000 lives in France, the seventh highest death toll in the world.

Daily cases below 9,000 in Turkey

Turkey has reported 8,962 new coronavirus infections.

Among the fresh cases were 958 symptomatic patients confirmed across the country, according to Health Ministry data.

Turkey's overall case tally is around 2.36 million. The nationwide death toll hit 23,495 with 170 new fatalities recorded over the past day.

A further of 9,011 patients recovered in the country for a total above 2.23 million.

More than 26.89 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in Turkey to date, with 169,847 done over the past 24 hours.

The latest figures show that the number of Covid-19 patients in critical condition has dropped to 2,512.

“The most important way to get rid of this pandemic is vaccination,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters in the capital Ankara.

He urged everyone to get vaccinated when their turn comes under the nationwide vaccination drive.

US unemployment claims jump to 965,000 as virus takes toll

The number of people seeking unemployment aid soared last week to 965,000, the most since late August and a sign that the resurgent virus has likely escalated layoffs.

The latest figures for jobless claims, issued on Thursday by the Labor Department, remain at levels never seen until the virus struck. Before the pandemic, weekly applications typically numbered around 225,000. They spiked to nearly 7 million last spring, after nationwide shutdowns took effect. Applications declined over the summer but have been stuck above 700,000 since September.

The high pace of layoffs coincides with an economy that has faltered as consumers have avoided traveling, shopping and eating out in the face of soaring viral caseloads.

British transport minister bans arrivals from Brazil and neighbouring states

Britain's transport minister has said that he was banning arrivals from Brazil, other South American states and Portugal due to concerns over a new coronavirus variant.

"I’ve taken the urgent decision to ban arrivals from Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela – from tomorrow, 15 Jan at 4am (0400 GMT) following evidence of a new variant in Brazil," Grant Shapps said on Twitter.

Portugal was also added to the banned list because of close travel links with Brazil, he said.

Delta puts 880 people on no-fly list over masks, others for unruly behaviour

Delta Air Lines has put 880 people on its no-fly list for not complying with its mask requirements and has banned others from flying with the airline for harassing other passengers or unruly behaviour related to the US election results, a spokesperson said.

Last week, for example, supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump heckled Utah Senator Mitt Romney on a Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Washington, DC.

Moscow says approval of non-Russian Covid-19 vaccines possible - TASS

Russia could approve non-Russian vaccines against Covid-19, including the shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, TASS cited the head of state healthcare regulator Roszdravnadzor as saying.

Russia, which has the world's fourth-highest number of Covid-19 cases, plans to begin mass vaccinations next week.

Pope Francis, ex Pope Benedict both get Covid-19 vaccine

Both Pope Francis and ex Pope Benedict have received the first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus, the Vatican said.

The 84-year-old pope and the 93-year-old former pope, got their jabs as part of a Vatican vaccination program that began on Wednesday.

Both men are vulnerable to contracting the virus because of their age.

Francis is perhaps more at risk because part of one of his lungs was removed following an illness when he was a young man in his native Argentina.

Benedict is frail and suffering from a number of ailments related to old age, such as arthritis.

There have been fewer than 30 cases of coronavirus in the Vatican City, most of them among the Swiss Guard, who live in a communal barracks.

Over 100,000 Turkish health workers get vaccine jabs

Over 100,000 healthcare staff in Turkey have received the first doses of Covid-19 vaccine, the country’s health minister said.

“As of now, the number of health professionals getting the first doses crossed 100,000,” Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter at around 1:40 pm local time (1040 GMT), sharing a link to the Health Ministry website that counts the people vaccinated live.

“Turkey has a strong infrastructure to carry out a vaccination program,” Koca said.

As of 2 pm, the live count showed that over 120,000 people have been vaccinated.

Three million doses of the vaccine produced by Beijing-based company Sinovac reached Turkey on December 30.

On Wednesday, Turkey's official drug and medical equipment body approved the CoronaVac vaccine for emergency use against coronavirus.

Russia to meet its Sputnik V vaccine export promises over next 6-9 months - RDIF chief

Major export deals to supply doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 will be fulfilled over the next six to nine months, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, Kirill Dmitriev, told a Reuters Next summit on Thursday.

Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said 95 percent of the many multi-million-dose export deals the fund had signed would be supplied by manufacturers located outside of Russia.

French PM says vaccines more widely accepted by people

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has said that he was happy to see that Covid-19 vaccinations were starting to be more widely accepted by French people, who are among the most sceptical in the world towards vaccines.

"I happily notice that the acceptance of the vaccination programme is increasing and that is great news for our country," Castex said while visiting a vaccination facility in the east of France.

He said he was expecting people to rush to get vaccinated and called for patience.

Castex is due to unveil new measures to rein in the pandemic later on Thursday, with a nationwide curfew from 6 pm being the most likely option, according to French media.

The government was also due on Thursday to launch a website for Covid-19 vaccination appointments but the Health Ministry said the site had connection problems.

"In terms of accessibility, the website is out of service," a spokesperson for the ministry said.

A message on the website said it was undergoing maintenance.

Start of Japan rugby season delayed after 62 cases

The start of the Japanese Top League season will be pushed back until next month after 62 players and staff from six teams tested positive for the coronavirus, the Japan Rugby Football Union said.

The season was to have started this weekend.

The JRFU, during an online briefing, declined to name those who had tested positive, citing privacy reasons.

“The reason for the postponement at this point is that it will be difficult for the league to complete the season in its current format,” JRFU chairperson Kensuke Iwabuchi said. “Also, we could not guarantee the safety and security of the players in this gray area so we decided to postpone the opening day.”

The announcement of the outbreak came a day after the Japanese government expanded its coronavirus state of emergency orders.

Cases have been surging for a month in Japan. The country has held the virus in check with about 4,000 deaths.

But the surge could imperil the Tokyo Olympics that are to open in six months.

Lebanon begins all-day curfew

Lebanese authorities have begun enforcing an 11-day nationwide shutdown and round the clock curfew, hoping to limit the spread of coronavirus infections spinning out of control after the holiday period.

For the first time, residents were required to request a one-hour permit to be allowed to leave the house for “emergencies,” including going to the bakery, pharmacist, doctor, hospital or airport.

Authorities came under pressure to take a tougher approach after the country's hospitals ran out of beds with daily infections reaching an all-time high of 5,440 cases last week in the country of nearly 6 million people.

Even before the coronavirus, Lebanon was going through an unprecedented economic and financial crisis that has seen its national currency and bank sector collapse and locked depositors out of the savings. Hospitals, long considered among the best in the Middle East, struggled to pay staff, keep equipment running and secure necessary medical supplies as dollars grew scarce.

Amid the surge, many hospitals have now reached maximum capacity for coronavirus patients. Some have halted elective surgeries as they run out of beds, oxygen tanks and ventilators.

Turkey starts vaccinations with China's Sinovac