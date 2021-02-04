Antoine Griezmann scored two goals and provided two assists as Barcelona staged a stunning last-gasp comeback before beating Granada 5-3 away after extra time to reach the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Granada were 2-0 up with two minutes of normal time remaining thanks to strikes from Kenedy and Roberto Soldado in either half.

But Griezmann, who had surrendered the ball in the build-up to Soldado's goal, pulled Barca back into contention in the 88th minute and then set up Jordi Alba's stoppage-time equaliser with a glancing header which the defender nodded home.

The French forward gave Barca the lead 10 minutes into extra time and even though a Fede Vico penalty moments later restored parity, Frenkie de Jong put Barca back in front in the 108th before a stunning volley from Alba, served up by a cross from Griezmann, clinched the Catalans' place in the last four.

"Football is incredible," raved Barca coach Ronald Koeman after the eight-goal thriller on Wednesday.

"We had chances to win the game far sooner but we put in an enormous effort, at the end of the second half and in extra-time, showing the mentality of a real team."

A lifeline to Barca