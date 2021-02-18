World number one Novak Djokovic has ended the dream run of Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev in the Australian Open semi-finals on Thursday to maintain his bid for a record-extending ninth title.

The 33-year-old Serb, showing no ill-effects from an abdomen injury sustained in the third round, overwhelmed the 114th-ranked Karatsev 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to reach his 28th Grand Slam final.

"This is the best I've felt in the entire tournament," said Djokovic, who hit 30 winners and 17 aces.

"I could swing through the ball. No pain. The best match so far."

Djokovic, 34, remains on course for his 18th Grand Slam trophy, nipping at the heels of rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who are on 20.

In his way will be either fourth seed Daniil Medvedev or Nadal's conqueror Stefanos Tsitispas, the fifth seed, a clash Djokovic said he was eagerly anticipating.

"I'm going to take the popcorn and enjoy it," he said. "I absolutely have zero preference.

"I thought Stefanos did incredibly well to hang in there because Rafa was playing amazing," added Djokovic.

"Medvedev is the guy. He is playing at the highest level the last three months."

Djokovic, who hasn't been practising between matches because of his injury, said he hoped to train before the final.

"Probably more likely (to train) on Saturday," he said.

"Recovery is priority right now. I'm feeling the ball well and playing well."

READ MORE:Dominic Thiem determined to repeat 2020 success