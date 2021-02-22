Manchester City chalked up yet another victory to maintain their stranglehold of the Premier League title race but pursuers Manchester United and Leicester City both secured important wins to enhance their top-four bids on Sunday.

Raheem Sterling's header after 75 seconds was enough for City to win 1-0 at Arsenal, a result much more comfortable than the narrow scoreline suggests.

It was their 13th Premier League win in a row, and 18th in all competitions, equalled a club-record 11 successive away wins and kept them 10 points ahead of the pack at the top.

"There are 39 points to play for and we need the victories to be champions and we will try in the next games," said City boss Pep Guardiola, bidding for his third title in four seasons. "We only think of the next game, this is the only secret."

United and Leicester are both on 49 points with United in second place on goal difference after they secured a 3-1 home victory over struggling Newcastle United in Sunday's late game.

Marcus Rashford fired a lackluster United ahead out of the blue in the 30th minute but Allan Saint-Maximin's volley got Newcastle back on level terms.

Daniel James put United back into the lead after the break before Bruno Fernandes sealed the points with a penalty.

"It's always difficult after an away game in Europe," manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said of United's flat start against Newcastle. "It took us until halftime to get going."

