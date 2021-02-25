US athlete Grant Holloway has broken a 27-year-world record for 60m indoor hurdles at the Villa de Madrid event.

The world champion ran 7.29 seconds on Wednesday to shave off 0.01 second off the time set by Briton Colin Jackson in 1994.

Holloway had already run 7.32 seconds in the heats and blitzed the competition in customary style on the way to claiming the new record, with Britain's Andrew Pozzi finishing second in 7.51 seconds.

"I wouldn't say it was a perfect race, but I tied my PR in the heat and that usually means I run faster in the final," World Athletics reported Holloway as saying.

"I said before the race that if the record fell, it fell... I know that it is not going to be in the record books forever and when I fall asleep tonight – if I fall asleep – it will already be in the past.

"The world record outdoors (12.80 seconds) is definitely in my sights but I want to let all this soak in first, then my priority is win the Olympic Trials and then the Olympic gold medal."