As Black History Month, which celebrates Black achievements, comes to a close, a founding member of the Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA) has lamented the lack of meaningful progress within the NHL to eradicate systemic racism and intolerance.

The National Hockey League is more interested in public relations than taking substantive action on the lack of diversity within the sport, Akim Aliu said on Sunday.

"It is one of those things unless you admit there is a problem there is no way to fix anything," Aliu told Reuters.

He estimated that only 20-25 Black players will find their way onto NHL rosters this season.

"There are still owners in the league who don't even believe there is a problem," Aliu said.

"To me that is just unfathomable, 95 percent of your league is white and you don't see there is an issue of race.

"It just seemed like for every problem they had an answer but no solution and didn't want to work with us on creating a solution.

"I think the league does more performative things than real actual change," he said.

The NHL did not respond to a request for comment on the HDA's concerns.

