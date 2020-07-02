Real Madrid have taken the final step towards officially launching their women's team after the Spanish soccer federation approved a deal to merge with CD Tacon, the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Real agreed to absorb Tacon last year after they were promoted to the top division of Spanish women's soccer, a move that was approved by the club's members at last year's general assembly.

Tacon retained their name, badge and kit last season but played and trained at Real's Valdebebas facilities.

They finished 10th in the 16-team division, which ended prematurely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.