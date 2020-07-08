Wednesday, July 8

Global cases cross 12 million

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has passed 12 million, according to Worldometers and Corona Tracker websites. The grim milestone comes as the global death toll approaches 550,000.

US infections top three million

The United States has passed another grim coronavirus milestone with three million confirmed cases, as US President Donald Trump downplayed the risks posed by the pandemic and aggressively pushed for schools to fully reopen.

The coronavirus is surging in several southern hotspots including Texas, Florida, Louisiana and Arizona, while it has almost entirely receded from its former epicentre in New York and the north-east.

Johns Hopkins University put the total at 3,009,611, in its real-time tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Hospitalisation duration shortens in Turkey

Turkey registered 1,041 new cases over the past day, bringing the tally to 208,938. Death toll rose to 5,282 with 22 new fatalities.

As many as 2,219 people in Turkey recovered from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, said the country's health minister on Wednesday.

"The average hospitalisation duration in Turkey was 21-22 days, now it is around three days, and the average intensive care duration was 18-20 days, now it is around two," Fahrettin Koca told a news conference following a meeting of the country's Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board.

France reports 32 new deaths

The number of deaths in France from the new coronavirus has risen by 32 from the previous day to stand at 29,965 the country's health department said.

That figure is almost twice as high as the daily average of 18 seen over the last seven days. In June, France counted 34 additional deaths every day on average, in May 143 and in April 695.

Italy to monitor sewage for possible new outbreak

Italy plans to monitor wastewater nationwide for a possible early warning about any renewed outbreak of Covid-19 infections, the National Institute of Health (ISS) said.

The move underscores Italy's hope to be well prepared for any new wave of the coronavirus. Italy became one of the countries hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this year; to date, it has recorded 242,149 cases and 34,914 deaths.

The wastewater-monitoring project will focus on priority sites such as tourist resorts in a first phase starting this month. It will be expanded in October with a surveillance network extended to all Italian cities.

Iran's death toll exceeds 12,000

Iran's death toll has exceeded 12,000, with 153 deaths in the past 24 hours, amid a sharp rise in the number of daily infections and deaths in the past week as lockdown measures have eased.

The total number of infections has reached 248,379, with 209,463 people having recovered, the health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said in a statement on state TV.

Iran recorded 200 deaths from virus within a 24-hour period on Tuesday, the highest official figure recorded by the ministry.

Oman's cases surpass 50,000

The number of confirmed cases in Oman exceeded 50,000, the Health Ministry said.

The country reported another 1,210 cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, to take its total count to 50,207 cases with 233 deaths.

Spains's Catalonia makes masks obligatory

Catalonia's regional authorities will decide to make it mandatory to wear masks regardless of people's ability to maintain a safe distance, becoming Spain's first region to do so, Catalan regional leader Quim Torra said.

Torra said the measure would come into force on Thursday.

Wearing masks indoors and outdoors is mandatory in Spain if people cannot guarantee a 1.5-metre distance from one another until a cure or vaccine for the coronavirus is found.

Indonesia reports 1,853 cases

Indonesia reported its biggest single-day increase in cases, with 1,853 infections, taking the case total to 68,079.

There were 50 new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 3,359, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Day record takes Romania's cases to more than 30,000

The number of infections in Romania rose by a daily record of 555 new cases on the day taking the cumulative total to 30,175 cases, the government said, as the country is under a state of alert that is due to end on July 15.

Since Romania's outbreak came to light on February 26, 1,817 people have died.

President Klaus Iohannis ordered a strict lockdown in March to help rein in the outbreak and then replaced the state of emergency with the softer state of alert.

Russia's case tally passes 700,000The total number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Russia passed 700,000, as the country reported 6,562 new infections in the past 24 hours.