The maker of a drug shown to shorten recovery time for severely ill Covid-19 patients has said it will charge $2,340 for a typical treatment course for people covered by government health programmes in the United States and other developed countries.

Gilead Sciences announced the price for remdesivir on Monday, and said the price would be $3,120 for patients with private insurance. The amount that patients pay out of pocket depends on insurance, income and other factors.

“We’re in uncharted territory with pricing a new medicine, a novel medicine, in a pandemic,” Gilead’s chief executive, Dan O’Day, told The Associated Press.

“We believe that we had to really deviate from the normal circumstances” and price the drug to ensure wide access rather than based solely on value to patients, he said.

'An outrage'

However, the price was swiftly criticised; a consumer group called it “an outrage” because of the amount taxpayers invested toward the drug's development.

The treatment courses that the company has donated to the US and other countries will run out in about a week, and the prices will apply to the drug after that, O'Day said.

In the US, federal health officials have allocated the limited supply to states, but that agreement with Gilead will end after September.

They said on Monday that the government has secured more than 500,000 additional courses that Gilead will produce starting in July to supply to hospitals through September, and stressed that that does not mean the government actually was acquiring that much, just ensuring the availability.

“We should have sufficient supply ... but we have to make sure it’s in the right place at the right time," O’Day said.

In 127 poor or middle-income countries, Gilead is allowing generic makers to supply the drug; two countries are doing that for around $600 per treatment course.

