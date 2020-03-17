POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Things to do after developing coronavirus symptoms
As well as self-quarantining, these are the other measures you can take if coronavirus symptoms begin to show.
Life inside a red zone: A man wearing a mask looks up at a couple looking out of a window from a house on the 15th day of quarantine in San Fiorano, one of the small towns in northern Italy that has been on lockdown since February, in this picture taken by schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, March 6, 2020. Picture taken March 6, 2020. / Reuters
March 17, 2020

The rapid spread of coronavirus has infected more than 180,000 people across the world and the number is soaring up hour by hour. 

With many countries taking countermeasures to contain the virus, shutting down schools, public institutions, cafes and restaurants, the best precaution, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), is to stay at home and maintain social distance. 

The coronavirus, or Covid-19, can easily jump onto humans and stay in a dormant form for between one or two weeks before showing symptoms. At times the virus can confuse people days after self-quarantining by emerging in the form of chills, headaches, fatigue, fever and dry cough, and in some cases: nasal congestion, a runny nose, sore throat or diarrhoea.  

How should you act if you have symptoms?

Self-quarantine, stay away from your family members and call the health service hotline numbers in your country to explain the symptoms you have developed. Follow the instructions of the healthcare professional speaking to you on the line. 

Don’t forget to cover your sneezes and coughs with a napkin, towel or your elbow.

Once examined by doctors, inform them about your recent travels, the places you have visited, the people you have met before self-quarantining. 

People should not use antibiotics to either prevent or treat the coronavirus infection. Antibiotics do not work against such viruses —  they are an antidote for bacterial infections. 

Stop smoking or vaping. Boost your immunity by following natural procedures. Immune systems need vitamin D to fight off viruses, so sitting in the sun will help to strengthen your immunity. Sleeping is also important for your body to recover, especially the immune system. Keep your stress levels down. The more you stress yourself out, the more difficult it will be to fight the virus. Eat plenty of plain yoghurt. Experts say probiotics in yoghurts help your immune system fight bacteria and viruses. And keep washing your hands with soap. 

The WHO suggests masks should be worn only in the condition of Covid-19 illness.

A disposable face mask can only be used once. Unnecessary facemask usage contributes to its shortage, and the people who need them the most find it difficult to procure them from regular chemist shops. 

The coronavirus symptoms, according to the WHO, are usually mild and begin gradually. 

“Some people become infected but don’t develop any symptoms and don't feel unwell,” the WHO study says.

About 80 percent of infected people are likely to recover without intensive care treatments. 

However, older people and those with cancer, diabetes and respiratory ailments are the most vulnerable. 

If you have these symptoms, firstly, you should avoid contact with others even in the same house and stay at least 1.5 metres away from everyone. 

Older people and people with chronic illnesses must wear a facemask before stepping out.

SOURCE:TRT World
