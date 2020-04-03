Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title defence against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev has been officially postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, promoters Matchroom Sport announced on Friday.

The British champion was due to put his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO belts up for grabs against Bulgarian challenger Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on June 20.

But the global spread of Covid-19 has put paid to a bout on that date.