Two members of the Kennedy US political dynasty, including a grand-niece of assassinated president John F Kennedy, were missing on Friday after they went canoeing.

Kathleen Kennedy Townsend's daughter and eight-year-old grandson disappeared Thursday after boating on the South River in Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan told reporters.

An intensive search has been underway since Thursday.

"On behalf of the people of Maryland, I expressed our most heartfelt sympathies and prayers to her and to her entire family during this difficult time," Hogan said.

Kennedy Townsend, 68, is a former Maryland lieutenant governor, and the daughter of Robert F Kennedy, the onetime US attorney general in his brother's administration.